At least 26 people, including tourists from across India and a Nepali national, were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, prompting a nationwide outcry and heightened security in Jammu and Kashmir.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks since the abrogation of Article 370, at least 26 people lost their lives in a brutal assault in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on Tuesday. Authorities have released the names of all the victims, who include tourists from multiple Indian states and one from Nepal, as well as a local resident of Pahalgam.

Postmortem examinations were conducted overnight at the Government Medical College Hospital in Srinagar, with officials and hospital staff working round the clock to ensure the process was completed with "dignity and care." On Wednesday, the bodies are being transported to the victims’ respective native places.

The deceased hailed from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh. The diversity of the victims underscores the widespread impact of the tragedy.

Pahalgam terror attack: Full list of deceased and injured

Helpline Numbers for Tourists

To aid tourists and their families in this crisis, the Anantnag Police have set up a help desk at the Police Control Room. The authorities have issued two contact numbers—9596777669 and 01932-225870—and a WhatsApp helpline at 9419051940. An Emergency Control Room has also been activated in Srinagar, reachable at 0194-2457543 and 0194-2483651. Additionally, the contact of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Adil Farid, has been shared: 7006058623.

Police have urged tourists or those seeking updates to reach out for any form of assistance.

Repatriation of Bodies, Additional Flights

Coffins carrying the victims were brought to Srinagar airport earlier today. Several state government representatives are present in Srinagar to facilitate the return of victims and stranded tourists to their home states. Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad is coordinating on behalf of the Siddaramaiah-led government.

With increasing tourist movement outside the airport, Air India has added two additional flights to Delhi and Mumbai for the safe return of tourists. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange more flights, while monitoring airfare rates to avoid price surges. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed four more flights—two each to Delhi and Mumbai—with more likely to be added based on demand.

Security Tightened in Valley

Following the attack, the police have erected concertina wires and deployed helicopters to aid in search operations and conduct aerial surveys. Security has been intensified across the region, with deserted streets reflecting the prevailing tension in what is typically a bustling tourist destination.

The attack has triggered outrage and grief across the country, with the local community in Pahalgam expressing deep sorrow. Gulzar Ahmad Wani, president of the Pahalgam Taxi Association, said, "I condemn this attack. It is not just tourists, but our livelihood, our families. We don't consider them tourists. It is as if our family members have been killed. I request that the government investigate this matter thoroughly. Pahalgam has always been peaceful, and it runs on tourism."

In solidarity, the business community in Poonch district shut down markets and raised slogans such as “Pakistan Haye Haye! Dehshatgardi band karo!”

Funeral Preparations Underway

Across India In Karnataka’s Shivamogga, preparations are underway for the funeral of Manjunath, one of the victims. His maternal uncle, Madhav Murthy, said, "Manjunath is a relative. His son scored 98 per cent marks in the second PU exams, which is why he took his family to Jammu and Kashmir. Shivamogga MP, MLA, and many others, including RSS leaders, are trying to bring his mortal remains. They went on a package tour around eight days ago. When they were eating panipuri, terrorists attacked them. They told his wife and son to 'go and tell this to Modiji'. It's not good to lose anybody in any such attacks."

High-Level Security Briefing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting after returning from Saudi Arabia, joined by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and other top officials to assess the situation and security measures going forward.