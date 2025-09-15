Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is likely to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) today in connection with a ₹60 crore fraud case. The investigation revolves around allegations of financial irregularity.

Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is once again facing scrutiny from law enforcement agencies. Reports suggest that Kundra can appear today before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police for questioning in connection with an alleged ₹60 crore fraud case.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

The EOW is investigating a case where it has been alleged that a widespread financial fraud has occurred claiming almost ₹60 crores from various alleged investors. The scheme is alleged to have promised high returns, which it never did, and has left several investors in dire financial straits. While the case against Raj Kundra came to light during the preliminary inquiry, he had been there as a name for questioning.

This isn't Raj Kundra's first brush with the law. He was arrested in a pornography racket case in 2021 and spent several weeks in jail before getting bail. But the present developments are unrelated to the earlier cases and add to the controversies that have for long trailed him in business and cinema alike.

What EOW Is Investigating

Raj Kundra's possible facilitation of or pecuniary gain from the fraud is reportedly being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing officials. Although specific details of his involvement are under wraps, sources have alleged that the questioning will be predominantly focused on cash transactions, partnerships, and the flow of money in the suspected scam. Investigators are trying to find out if Raj Kundra was directly involved at all or if his name came up with the association with the prime accused.

The EOW has already interrogated a few people related to the ongoing investigation thus an assessment of Kundra's testimony is perceived to be an important step ahead in the investigation depending on which might arise other legal actions or charges.

Raj Kundra's Reaction So Far

Though Raj Kundra has yet to make any public declaration, sources close to him said he was more than willing to cooperate with the agencies. Reports say the legal team is currently considering the files and asserts Kundra had no active role in any alleged fraud. As an individual of such high media visibility, a swirl of media interest surrounds the matter concerning the possible career and image fallout for him.

The 60-crore fraud case raises yet another reminder of how investments gone wrong can sometimes ensnare innocent individuals. For Kundra-who appears to already carry the baggage of past controversies-the EOW summons brings another layer of scrutiny. Analysts feel that if his innocence is established, it will help restore the credibility of Kundra; otherwise, any adverse finding may leave detrimental effect on Kundra's reputation.

All eyes will be on Raj Kundra as he appears before the EOW today. Depending on how this questioning goes, it may shed light on his degree of involvement and potentially bring about further arrests or charges in the case. For now, however, all focus is on him as the Mumbai police further investigate one of the biggest financial fraud investigations to hit this city in recent times.