Shilpa Shetty is facing fresh trouble as her Bengaluru Bastian restaurant lands in controversy, adding to her ongoing ₹60 crore fraud case with husband Raj Kundra and intensifying scrutiny over their business affairs.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra appear to be facing one challenge after another. Amid an ongoing ₹60 crore fraud case, Shilpa is now in the spotlight due to a controversy involving her Bastian restaurant in Bengaluru. According to reports, the police have taken action against the restaurant and filed a case against its manager for violating rules.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bastian Restaurant Controversy in Bengaluru

Shilpa Shetty, apart from being a celebrated actress, is a successful entrepreneur with a chain of Bastian restaurants across Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, and other cities. Recent reports suggest that her Bengaluru outlet, located on St. Mark’s Road, remained open beyond the permitted hours on December 11, operating until 1:30 AM. The Cubbon Park police filed a case against the restaurant’s manager and staff for flouting regulations. Earlier, in September, there were rumors that Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai, was shutting down, but Shilpa clarified that it was being converted into a South Indian restaurant named Ammakai and relocated to Juhu as Bastian Beach Club.

The ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Adding to Shilpa’s troubles, she and Raj Kundra are accused of defrauding Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case after allegations that the funds, supposedly for business expansion between 2015 and 2023, were diverted for personal use. This ongoing case has kept the couple under intense media scrutiny, and the recent restaurant controversy adds to the challenges they are currently navigating.

Shilpa Shetty’s entrepreneurial ventures, which once added to her public image as a successful businesswoman, are now under legal and regulatory scrutiny, raising questions about compliance and management practices across her businesses.