    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'Mann toh Sabka Karta Hai, But Paisa Matters...'

    Shehnaaz Gill's video of the ramp walk is going viral on social media. Her fans and many social media users have praised the actress for her confidence. During the media interaction, she said, "Mann toh sab ka karta hai hum bhi acche lage, styling kare, but paisa matters a lot, paisa hai toh sab kar sakte hai"

    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stylish sense and outgoing attitude, stole the show on the fifth day of Lakmé stylish Week 2024 x FDCI. She strutted down the catwalk as the showstopper for designer Diksha Khanna, wearing a gorgeous blue jumpsuit with panache. What made her even more accessible was her refreshingly open interview with the media, in which the Thank You For Coming actor revealed how money can buy style improvements, among other things.

    Talking to the media after her ramp walk, Shehnaaz said, “Mujhe lagta hai thoda banda ameer hone kagta hai atbahi ye cheezein kar paat hai insaan. Mann toh sab ka karta hai hum bhi acche lage, styling kare, but paisa matters a lot, paisa hai toh sab kar sakte hai, agar paisa nahi hai toh nahi kar sakte. Mujhe lagta hai mai har cheez ko carry kar sakti hu comfortably, kuch bhi ho jaaye. Mere liye toh yehi hai style ka matlab"

    Many took to the comments section and praised her. “She so truly honest,” read one comment. Another read, “It’s sad but true.” A third comment read, “At least she is being brutally honest.”

    Shehnaaz is preparing for her next project, Sab First Class, alongside Varun Sharma. The film, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, will be an outright family entertainer. Shehnaaz revealed the film in an Instagram post on January 20 of this year. 

    Shehnaaz recently appeared in 'Thank You For Coming'​. The film, written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, attempts to address twisted aspects of Indian culture, but the narrative falls flat. Shehnaaz appears in the film as Rushi Kalra. 

    Karan Boolani directs the coming-of-age comedy. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundra. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter, and Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures' banner. 

    Shehnaaz has acted in several films, including Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, Honsla Rakh, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also appeared on reality series such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane Season 3.

