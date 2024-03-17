Entertainment

Who is Elvish Yadav? Know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav, a controversial personality, YouTuber, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, was arrested Noida Police in connection with a snake poison case.

Image credits: Instagram

Who is Elvish Yadav? Know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav, also known as Siddhartha Yadav, is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram.

Image credits: social media

Who is Elvish Yadav? Know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav gained recognition after winning the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Image credits: social media

Who is Elvish Yadav? Know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

He has also appeared in music videos including Bad Guy, Systumm, Punja Daab, Rao Sahab, Hum Toh Deewane, Meter Khench Ke and Bolero.

Image credits: social media

Who is Elvish Yadav? Know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav, social media celebrity, and his role in the snake poison case have been among the most widely discussed subjects in recent months.

Image credits: google

Who is Elvish Yadav? Know about Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

In November 2023, Elvish and five others were charged with allegedly distributing snake venom to various parties.

Image credits: social media

Elvish Yadav Family

Elvish lives with his parents, his father, Ram Avtar Singh Yadav, and his mother, Sushma Yadav. He also has an older sister, Komal Yadav, who is married.

Image credits: instagram

Elvish Yadav business

In addition to running two YouTube channels, Elvish Yadav owns the apparel line Systumm apparel.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One