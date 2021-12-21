  • Facebook
    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer’s new poster alongside TOM ELLIS? Find out

    Shehnaaz Gill shared a new poster of ‘Lucifer’ on Twitter that has left her fans curious. The poster shows Shehnaaz posing with Tom Ellis, the actor who plays ‘Lucifer’.

    Is Shehnaaz Gill on Lucifer new poster alongside TOM ELLIS Find out drb
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 11:24 PM IST
    Fans of television actor Shehnaaz Gill got excited on Tuesday when she shared Netflix show ‘Lucifer’s poster that came with a desi-twist. Shehnaaz is seen along with the show’s lead ‘Tom Ellis’ in the poster.

    Shehnaaz Gill was quick in sharing the poster, released by Netflix India, on the microblogging site Twitter with a caption that translated to English as ‘The real Bigg Boss is here’. With this one tweet of her, Shenaaz’s fans went gaga over the poster, pouring their comments on social media. One of the users, while welcoming the actress back to Twitter, said that the poster was a lovely gift for them. Another fan wrote about how he is confused by looking at the poster but is still hopeful that whatever it will be, will be great.

    A little while later, the fans figured out the real story behind the Lucifer poster. It was basically Netflix India’s idea to do a ‘crossover’ of its favourite series with Indian stars. While Shehnaaz Gill was on Lucifer’s poster, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui made it to Squid Game. Stranger Things poster saw Sonu Sood alongside Winona Ryde.

    ALSO READ: [VIDEO]: Shehnaaz Gill releases tribute video for Sidharth Shukla says, 'Tu mera hai'

    Netflix had shared a series of crossover posters that also included Sima Taparia as a part of ‘Sex Education’, and Tanmay Bhatt on Jagame Thandiram’s poster. At the same time, Biswapati Sarkar posed alongside Bollywood Kartik Aaryan on Dhamaka’s poster.

    ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2021: From Shehnaaz Gill to Aryan Khan, check out most searched personalities of year

    Meanwhile, this is for the first time since October that Shehnaaz Gill put out a tweet on the microblogging site. The last tweet she put was for the music video ‘Tu Mera Hai’ which is a heartfelt tribute from the actress to her late rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla who had a sudden demise a few months back.

    This crossover series of posters by Netflix was received exceptionally well by the fans. Check out Netflix’s post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 11:24 PM IST
