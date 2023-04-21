'Shehnaaz As Sukoon' trending after her Bollywood debut With KKBKKJ, check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill's performance in Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' is receiving praise from online users for her  performance. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Fans of Shehnaaz Gill have been anticipating this day for a long time. With Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, the Punjabi beauty finally made her Bollywood debut. The movie is now playing in theatres and has received inconsistent reviews. The performance of Shehnaaz, however, has left everyone awestruck.

    After the movie's release, 'Shehnaaz as Sukoon' is now trending on Twitter as admiration from the actress's fans is shown. Shehnaaz portrays Sukoon in KKBKKJ for the benefit of the uninitiated. While some people found Shehnaaz's performance in Salman Khan's film to be "amazing," others thought she ought to have had more time on screen. Additionally, a number of social media fans discussed Shehnaaz Gill's transition from Bigg Boss 13 to Bollywood.

    One tweet said:“Congratulation @ishehnaaz_gill it’s just the beginning of your journey and u nailed it even neutrals are praising your acting it’s so overwhelming for all of us..we are super proud of you keep shining (sic)." 

