    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen

    Shefali Shah, star of "Delhi Crime," emphasizes the need for sensitivity in portraying real-life stories and praises the evolving roles for women in the film industry, crediting icons like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil

    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    Shefali Shah, the acclaimed actress who garnered recognition for her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the award-winning web series "Delhi Crime," has emphasized the importance of handling real-life stories with sensitivity. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, she discussed her International Emmy nomination and the responsible approach required when adapting real-life incidents into movies and shows.

    Shefali Shah, known for her exceptional acting skills in "Delhi Crime," expressed her views on the series based on a real-life case. She emphasized the need for sensitivity when working on such projects, acknowledging the responsibility that comes with it. Shah pointed out that the people involved in these incidents have already endured significant trauma, and it's crucial not to exploit their experiences for entertainment. "Delhi Crime" focused on the five days following the incident and aimed to avoid sensationalizing the events.

    Shah also touched upon the changing landscape for women in the film industry. She noted the progress made in recent years, with women finally receiving the recognition they deserve. In the past, there were limitations for female actors, and their roles were often constrained by age. Shah cited classic films like "Aandhi," "Anupama," and "Aradhana" from the 60s and 70s as examples of stories that featured strong female characters. However, there was a time when female leads faced a restricted shelf life, and filmmakers struggled to create meaningful roles for women beyond a certain age.

    She emphasized the positive shift in the industry with films like "Tumhari Sulu" and "Lipstick Under My Burkha" showcasing diverse and compelling stories centered around women. She credited pioneers like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil for breaking down barriers and paving the way for actresses to explore more complex and substantial roles.

