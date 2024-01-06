Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sharmila Tagore gifted THIS to Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh on son Ibrahim Ali Khan's birth

    Sharmila Tagore appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' along with granddaughter Sara Ali Khan where she talked about her son Saif Ali Khan's divorce and what she gifted to Amrita Singh.

    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Sharmila Tagore spoke out about Amrita Singh once more, this time on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The seasoned actress made an appearance on the show and took the hot seat along with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. Sharmila told amazing experiences about her life while playing a round of the game with Big B. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan was one of them. Ibrahim was born in the year 2001 and Sharmila claimed that she gave Amrita a pair of gold earrings when he was born.

    Sharmila Tagore's gift to Amrita Singh

    "When Ibrahim was born, I gave Amrita my wedding earrings so that when Ibrahim grows up, they will be for his wife. Can you guess who took it?" Sharmila revealed, leaving Amitabh in the dark. Sara Ali Khan was announced as the KBC host, and Sharmila confirmed with a nod. "It's not like Ibrahim has anything to do with it." "How is that even possible?" Sharmila added, splitting the three of them.

    Sharmila Tagore on Saif and Amrita's divorce

    Making an appearance on 'Koffee With Karan' Sharmila spoke about Amrita and Saif's divorce. She said that when one has been together for so long and has such lovely children, no breakup is easy.  She told Karan Johar that it wasn't harmonious and she understands how tough it is to maintain harmony at that point when everyone is hurt. The veteran actress stated that the stage was not pleasant, but she tried. "But that's all water under the bridge; she needed some time to calm down, and they worked it out together," she added.

    Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's marriage

    Saif married Amrita in October 1991, but the couple divorced in 2004. Saif has spent time with his children, Sara and Ibrahim, in recent years. Saif is frequently seen spending time with Sara and Ibrahim separately, and they also attend major events with him, Kareena Kapoor, and their boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, such as birthdays, Raksha Bandhan, and Diwali.

