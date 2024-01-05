Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What is postpartum disorders? The condition Ileana D'cruz is suffering through

     Ileana D'cruz recently disclosed that she is going through postpartum disorder and is under medication. Here is everything you need to know about the disorder.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Postpartum disorders are a spectrum of mental health conditions that can affect individuals after childbirth. These conditions can impact a person's emotional, mental, and physical well-being during the postpartum period, which is typically the first few weeks or months after giving birth.

    Some common postpartum disorders include

    • Postpartum Depression (PPD)

    This is a type of depression that occurs after childbirth. Symptoms may include feelings of sadness, hopelessness, irritability, fatigue, changes in appetite or sleep patterns, difficulty bonding with the baby, and thoughts of harming oneself or the baby.

    • Postpartum Anxiety

    Some new mothers experience intense feelings of anxiety, worry, or panic after giving birth. Symptoms may include excessive worry about the baby's health, constant fear of something bad happening, restlessness, and physical symptoms like heart palpitations or shortness of breath.

    • Postpartum Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

    Postpartum OCD involves having intrusive and distressing thoughts, often related to harm coming to the baby. These thoughts can be persistent and lead to compulsive behaviors, such as repeatedly checking on the baby or performing certain rituals to prevent harm.

    • Postpartum Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

    Some individuals may develop symptoms of PTSD after experiencing a traumatic childbirth or complications during labor. Symptoms can include intrusive memories or flashbacks of the traumatic event, avoidance of reminders of the event, and heightened anxiety.

    • Postpartum Psychosis

    This is a rare but severe mental health condition that can occur after childbirth. It involves experiencing hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, and erratic behavior. Postpartum psychosis requires immediate medical attention as it can pose serious risks to the mother and baby.

    Postpartum disorders can vary in severity and duration. They are not a reflection of a person's ability to care for their child or a sign of weakness. These conditions are treatable, and early intervention is crucial for recovery. Treatment options may include therapy, support groups, medication, lifestyle adjustments, and a supportive environment.

    It's important for individuals experiencing symptoms of postpartum disorders or those concerned about a loved one to seek help from a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and support.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 4:42 PM IST
