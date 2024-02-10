Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shark Tank India 3: SHOCKING! Aman Gupta rejects startup 'Daak Room' praised by PM Narendra Modi; read on

    'Shark' Aman Gupta refuses to invest in Daak Room, a startup encouraging physical writing via advertising and merchandise, even praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Shark Tank India 3: SHOCKING! Aman Gupta rejects startup 'Daak Room' praised by PM Narendra Modi; read on RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    In a recent Shark Tank India season 3 episode, Aman Gupta rejected a company proposal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded. We witnessed the creators of the startup Daak Room pitch their firm. They stated that Daak Room encourages physical writing through their ads and goods. They then sought Rs 36 lakh in stock in exchange for a 4% interest in their firm.

    During the pitch, the founders of Daak Room said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also applauded their business. They disclosed that Prime Minister Modi wrote them a letter praising their company for encouraging the next generation.

    Also Read: Ameesha Patel to work with Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna in Humraaz 2? Read more details

    However, Aman Gupta rejected the pitch, saying it is not a business. “This used to happen in very old times. It’s not a business. I am out because I don’t have the same passion for writing like you guys, so I won’t be able to add more value,” he said.

    Peyush Bansal also decided not to invest in Daak Room and suggested that the founders transform their business into a stationary brand. “I cannot understand what your exact service that is being offered is, and what your revenue model is,” he said.

    Also Read: STUNNING photos: Priyamani Raj displays elegance as she drapes herself in blue saree

    About Daak Room:
    Ritesh offered the Daak Room founders Rs 36 lakh for 6% ownership. He also included a stipulation in his offer, informing the pitchers that his ownership would be reduced to 5% if the brand met the expected income.

    Shark Tank India returned for season three on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 featured several familiar sharks from previous seasons, including Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of Boat, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. 

    They were joined by new panellists such as Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ameesha Patel to work with Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna in Humraaz 2? Read more details RBA

    Ameesha Patel to work with Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna in Humraaz 2? Read more details

    Premalu Review: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's movie worth your time; Check rkn

    Premalu Review: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's movie worth your time; Check

    'Game of Thrones' spinoff in making? To explore Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros? Here's what we know RKK

    'Game of Thrones' spinoff in making? To explore Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros? Here's what we know

    BREAKING Superstar Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (WATCH) ATG

    BREAKING: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Anweshippin Kandethum Review: Is Tovino Thomas's movie worth watching; Check RKN

    Anweshippin Kandethum Review: Is Tovino Thomas's movie worth watching; Check

    Recent Stories

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of February 22 launch gcw

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked ahead of February 22 launch

    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas organisers of Malappuram in debt? Report anr

    Kerala: Organisers of Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram in debt? Report

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha: Shahid Kapoor starrer earns Rs. 6.5 Cr

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha: Shahid Kapoor starrer earns Rs. 6.5 Cr

    Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and more attend RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and more attend

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-640 February 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon