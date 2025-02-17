Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns

Shakira canceled her Peru concert after being hospitalized for an abdominal issue during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. She hopes to recover soon and reschedule the show.

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 17, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Pop singer Shakira recently canceled one of her shows in Peru due to an "abdominal issue". She was hospitalized amid her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

Shalira announced in a statement shared on Instagram stories, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized," reported People.

As per the doctor's advice, she decided to cancel her tour stop at the National Stadium of Peru. Her doctors, she wrote, "have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening."

ALSO READ: SNL 50th: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds walk Red Carpet amid Justin Baldoni legal controversy

"I am very sad not to be able to take the stage today," she mentioned, adding that she's "been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru, as per the outlet.

She further shared that she hopes to be "well" enough to be released from the hospital and "able to perform" at her second Lima show.

Shakira said her "team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you," while referring to the people who planned to attend her show, as per the outlet.

"Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all," she concluded the statement before signing off: "Shak." She did not share any more specifics about the "abdominal issue," reported People.

News of Shakira's hospitalization comes just days after she started her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro on February 11.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, the musician took home the Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which marked her first album in seven years.

She dedicated the award to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country."

"You are loved," the singer's acceptance speech continued. "You are worth it, and I will always fight with you. And to all of those women who work hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true 'sheroes.' So this is for you, too," according to People. 

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 





 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan's reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS NTI

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan’s reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light suffers' another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category NTI

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' suffers another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category

SNL 50th: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds walk Red Carpet amid Justin Baldoni legal controversy NTI

SNL 50th: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds walk Red Carpet amid Justin Baldoni legal controversy

Recent Stories

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response shk

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns dmn

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance AJR

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife anr

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby girl dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon