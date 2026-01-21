Shahid Kapoor called his collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj an "adventurous journey" at the 'O'Romeo' trailer launch. Bhardwaj praised Shahid's maturity as an actor and technician, teasing their unique bond ahead of their fourth film together.

Actor-filmmaker duo Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj reflected on their longtime association that has spanned over a decade with some of Hindi cinema's most-acclaimed films. Speaking at the trailer launch event of 'O'Romeo', actor Shahid Kapoor described his experience with Vishal Bhardwaj as an "adventurous journey." "It has always been a crazy and adventurous journey whenever I have collaborated with Vishal sir. I feel that what he couldn't do with dad (Pankaj Kapur) is now doing with me. When I got to work with Vishal sir for the first time, I was very intimidated. I remember asking him about why he chose me for the role in 'Kaminey', and he said, 'I feel like I see something in you that you can do'. After that, he gave me 'Haider', which is a role I believe was very intimidating. We did 'Rangoon' and now 'O'Romeo'. I feel fortunate to be a part of his filmography, and I am happy that he called me after 7-8 years of not working together," Shahid Kapoor said at the trailer launch.

The actor playfully quipped how he received a call for the film from producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the filmmaker himself. "We met in the same manner and discussed the script while sitting on the floor for about two-and-a-half hours. The journey started from there," the actor added.

Vishal Bhardwaj on his 'weird collaboration' with Shahid

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj also opened up about his bond with Shahid Kapoor. "In the past 10 years, I have changed, and Shahid has also changed. But we have understood each other to such an extent that we can recognise each other's likes and dislikes. I would describe it as a weird collaboration which I did not have with anyone else. Shahid has matured a lot, not just as an actor but also as a technician. He might also direct a film someday," the filmmaker said.

He went on to tease the actor by adding, "When it comes to understanding, he is a very difficult man," leaving Shahid in splits.

About 'O Romeo'

'O Romeo' marks a fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Presented by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. (ANI)