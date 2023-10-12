Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday, pens heartfelt note; Read

    Shah Rukh Khan wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday with a heartfelt note and shared a photo from their recent commercial collaboration. They celebrated their shared screen history, and Amitabh praised the simplicity of their work together

    Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday, pens heartfelt note; Read ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    On Wednesday, October 11, superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday, and his special day was marked by an outpouring of wishes from family, friends, and fans on social media. Among those extending their warm wishes was Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a heartfelt note on his X account.

    In his message, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his fondness for Amitabh Bachchan and the deep respect he holds for the legendary actor. Alongside this note, Khan also posted a recent picture of the two superstars from a commercial shoot they did together.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Amitabh Bachchan, in a subsequent statement, shared his thoughts on collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing the importance of simplicity. He praised the campaign they worked on, highlighting its ability to capture the essence of simplicity effectively. Bachchan expressed his appreciation for the enriching experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the joy they both found in celebrating the tradition of home-cooked meals.

    ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic FIRST character look unveiled on his birthday

    Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are no strangers to sharing the screen, having starred in iconic movies like "Mohabbatein," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham," and "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" together.

    As for their current endeavors, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recent release, "Jawan," which crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. His upcoming project, "Dunki," is highly anticipated.

    On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his role in "Ganapath" and has the exciting project "Kalki 2898 AD," in which he will be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, in his pipeline.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aishwarya Rai wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday; puts up his picture with Aradhya ATG

    Aishwarya Rai wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday; puts up his picture with Aradhya

    Who is Erica Robin? Why is this Pakistani model facing backlash from her own countrymen? Read details ATG

    Who is Erica Robin? Why is this Pakistani model facing backlash from her own countrymen? Read details

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film script earns invite to Oscar academy library; READ SHG EAI

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film script earns invite to Oscar academy library; READ

    Ramayana: Makers face challenges in casting 'Laxman' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in much-awaited biopic vma

    Ramayana: Makers face challenges in casting 'Laxman' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in much-awaited biopic

    Permanent Roommates season 3: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh's romantic drama to release on THIS date RKK

    Permanent Roommates season 3: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh's romantic drama to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday; puts up his picture with Aradhya ATG

    Aishwarya Rai wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday; puts up his picture with Aradhya

    Who is Erica Robin? Why is this Pakistani model facing backlash from her own countrymen? Read details ATG

    Who is Erica Robin? Why is this Pakistani model facing backlash from her own countrymen? Read details

    Israel Palestine war Netanyahu vows to crush Hamas says every member is a dead man gcw

    Israel-Palestine war: Netanyahu vows to 'crush' Hamas, says 'every member is a dead man'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorm today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts

    Kerala News Live 12 October 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon