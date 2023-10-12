Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday, pens heartfelt note; Read

Shah Rukh Khan wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday with a heartfelt note and shared a photo from their recent commercial collaboration. They celebrated their shared screen history, and Amitabh praised the simplicity of their work together

On Wednesday, October 11, superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 81st birthday, and his special day was marked by an outpouring of wishes from family, friends, and fans on social media. Among those extending their warm wishes was Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a heartfelt note on his X account.

In his message, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his fondness for Amitabh Bachchan and the deep respect he holds for the legendary actor. Alongside this note, Khan also posted a recent picture of the two superstars from a commercial shoot they did together.

Amitabh Bachchan, in a subsequent statement, shared his thoughts on collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing the importance of simplicity. He praised the campaign they worked on, highlighting its ability to capture the essence of simplicity effectively. Bachchan expressed his appreciation for the enriching experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the joy they both found in celebrating the tradition of home-cooked meals.

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are no strangers to sharing the screen, having starred in iconic movies like "Mohabbatein," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham," and "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna" together.

As for their current endeavors, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recent release, "Jawan," which crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. His upcoming project, "Dunki," is highly anticipated.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his role in "Ganapath" and has the exciting project "Kalki 2898 AD," in which he will be seen alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, in his pipeline.