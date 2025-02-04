Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS title of Aryan Khan's debut directorial project series; Read on

Shah Rukh Khan revealed the title of Aryan Khan's debut directorial series at a Netflix event. The series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, keeps the cast under wraps.
 

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his son Aryan Khan's debut series 'The BA* *DS of Bollywood' at a Netflix event on Monday. It is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Created and directed by Aryan Khan, the makers have dropped a title reveal video of a series in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen enacting a scene before the camera. In the video, Aryan has donned a director's cap for the act.

In the title video, the 'Jawan' actor was continuously interrupted by Aryan as he performed before the camera. Furious by the constant interruption, SRK yells at the crew and Aryan and asks them to learn from him.

The title announcement video ended on a funny note when Aryan informs SRK that during the whole shoot, he forgot to record the act from the camera. Unlike most other shows announced today, the makers of The Ba***ds of Bollywood kept the series cast under wraps.

Produced by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

The official synopsis of the series read, "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative -- and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

While unveiling the project, SRK said he was happy to see such a large press gathering in a long time. He also prayed that his children who are taking their first steps in showbiz receive at least 50 percent of the love which he has been blessed by the audience over the years.

"It is my prayer that even if they get 50 percent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot from them," said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan sported an all-black outfit for the event which included a black shirt and pants. He paired his outfit with sunglasses. In the visuals, the 'Jawan' actor looked dashing as he greeted his fans and press at the event.

The official Instagram handle of Spice Social shared the stunning visuals of Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan.

