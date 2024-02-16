Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    Shah Rukh Khan stated at an event in Dubai that filmmaker Danny Boyle had given him the role of the Who Wants to Be A Millionaire host in the film which was later played by Anil Kapoor.

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'King Khan' of Bollywood shared that he turned down a role in the Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire', starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto. The actor recently discussed why he refused to star in the film. Shah Rukh Khan stated at an event in Dubai that filmmaker Danny Boyle had given him the role of the Who Wants to Be A Millionaire host in the film which was later played by Anil Kapoor.

    Why SRK rejected 'Slumdog Millionaire'

    Shah Rukh Khan said, "Slumdog was there, now that you mention it. I spent a lot of time with Mr. Boyle and he is incredibly sweet. But I was doing the Hindi reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on television and I just felt like the person who was hosting was being extremely nasty about the story that was being given and hence I did not feel it right to do the film".

    Also read: 'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    SRK at the World Government Summit, Dubai

    Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai on February 14, 2024. During his talk, the actor discussed his experiences accepting film proposals from the West. Shah Rukh Khan executes his renowned characteristic pose at the World Government Summit.

    Professional front

    Shah Rukh Khan had a good 2023 year with three films 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki' turning out to be huge hits. He plans to start filming for his next project in March or April of this year.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this RBA

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025 RBA

    'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh to play 90's hero; movie to go on floors in 2025

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)? rkn

    Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)?

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check rkn

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar opt out of crucial Ranji Trophy matches despite BCCI mandate osf

    Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar opt out of crucial Ranji Trophy matches despite BCCI mandate

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen

    Cricket Historic! Kane Williamson's masterclass fires New Zealand to first Test series win over South Africa osf

    Historic! Kane Williamson's masterclass fires New Zealand to first Test series win over South Africa

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader rahul gandhi for a drive in a jeep wrangler see photos gcw

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a drive in a Jeep Wrangler | See Photos

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon