Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner

A video of Mohanlal dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Zinda Banda' went viral on social media and King Khan was quick to react to it.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the viral video of Mohanlal dancing to his film 'Jawan's song 'Zinda Banda'. He posted the music video on his X account and also wrote a long note to Mohanlal. Shah Rukh Khan applauded his dance moves, termed Mohanlal as the 'OG' , and also invited him for dinner.

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet

Mohanlal's dance video has been gaining traction since morning and here's how SRK reacted when it came to his notice.

Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!! https://t.co/0NezClMavx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2024

Mohanlal's reply to SRK

Mohanlal's work front

On the work front, Mohanlal will appear in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's next film L2E: Empuraan. The film, directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. The film's poster shows Mohanlal with his back to the camera, holding a rifle and facing a helicopter.

The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, Lucifer, has been officially announced for August 2022. L2E: Empuraan will be available in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film will be produced by Lyca Productions.