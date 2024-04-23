Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner

    A video of Mohanlal dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Zinda Banda' went viral on social media and King Khan was quick to react to it.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the viral video of Mohanlal dancing to his film 'Jawan's song 'Zinda Banda'. He posted the music video on his X account and also wrote a long note to Mohanlal. Shah Rukh Khan applauded his dance moves, termed Mohanlal as the 'OG'  , and also invited him for dinner.

    Shah Rukh Khan's tweet

    Mohanlal's dance video has been gaining traction since morning and here's how SRK reacted when it came to his notice.

    Also read: Salman Khan house firing case: Police finds gun used by shooters in Surat's Tapi river, watch video

    Mohanlal's reply to SRK

    Mohanlal's work front

    On the work front, Mohanlal will appear in actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran's next film L2E: Empuraan. The film, directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal, is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. The film's poster shows Mohanlal with his back to the camera, holding a rifle and facing a helicopter. 

    The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, Lucifer, has been officially announced for August 2022. L2E: Empuraan will be available in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film will be produced by Lyca Productions.

