    Salman Khan house firing case: Police finds gun used by shooters in Surat's Tapi river, watch video

    On Tuesday, April 23, cops recovered a gun and three magazines which the suspects used to cover the gun with from the Tapi River. 

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    The Mumbai police have been working closely on the Salman Khan house firing case and they just initiated a search operation in the Tapi River in Surat to find the gun used by two gunmen in a shooting incident. According to authorities, they discovered a handgun and live rounds used in the shooting. On Monday, April 22, the Mumbai Crime Branch reported that the shooters who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's bungalow at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra were instructed to fire ten rounds of ammunition.

    On Tuesday, April 23, cops recovered a gun and three magazines which the suspects used to cover the gun with from the Tapi River. 

    During their interrogation by the investigative agency, the bikers admitted to disposing of the gun in the Tapi River in Surat after successfully carrying out the incident. "The Mumbai Crime Branch has escorted the accused Vicky Gupta to the Surat Tapi River, where they threw the gun. The Mumbai crime branch further stated that other sections could be included in this case." said officials. 

    The mastermind of Salman Khan's house firing case

    Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was discovered to be in direct contact with shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta via internet calls. These two people allegedly received Rs 1 lakh in advance for the shooting, with the promise of an extra Rs 3 lakh upon completion of the mission. Their involvement became clear when they used their phones to connect with Anmol.

