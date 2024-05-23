Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan health update: KKR owner gets treatment at Ahmedabad hospital; likely to get discharged today

    Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening due to severe dehydration from the heat. Expected to be discharged soon, his friend Juhi Chawla reassured fans of his improving condition. Meanwhile, Khan gears up for his next film 'King,' after a busy year with three major releases

    First Published May 23, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening due to severe dehydration caused by the heat. As per police officials, Khan underwent treatment and is likely to be discharged soon. Om Prakash Jat, the Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Ahmedabad, confirmed that Khan might be released today.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Health Update from Juhi Chawla

    The news of Khan's hospitalization due to heat stroke concerned his fans, but his close friend and fellow actor Juhi Chawla provided a reassuring update. In an exclusive statement to News18, she mentioned that Khan was not feeling well the previous night but his condition had improved by evening. She expressed hope that he would soon be well enough to support his team during the weekend finals.

    Upcoming Projects and Filming Schedule

    On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki.' His upcoming project, 'King,' produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is anticipated to feature Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, and will see Khan in a role reminiscent of his iconic character in 'Don,' with complex shades of grey.

    Khan is expected to start filming for 'King' later this year. Recently, he discussed his work schedule on Star Sports' Knight Club’s King Khan Rules, highlighting that after a busy year with three film releases—'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki'—he decided to take a break to focus on his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

