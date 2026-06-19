Shah Rukh Khan's generosity has once again come to light. This time, for how easily the actor waived off Rs 42 lakh dues for the film Deool Band 2, here's everything you need to know.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his starry presence, superstar personality, and witty remarks. The actor is also known for his generosity, and there's no denying that. Yes, we all know that Marathi film Deool Band 2 has become one of the most successful and cherished films in the industry. Do you know who the director Pravin Tarde feels grateful for? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

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Deool Band 2 Performs Well At The Box Office

Yes, you read that right. Tarde revealed that SRK forgave Rs 42 lakh due for the Marathi film, and he is supremely grateful to King Khan for the same. Let us tell you that Deool Band 2 has crossed Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office and has become the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Here's How SRK Helped The Film

Talking to Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Pravin said that he contacted SRK's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package, the digital format required to screen films in theatres. Tarde later revealed that he had allocated Rs 12 lakh for it, but the final cost of the scheme came down to Rs 42 lakh. Unfortunately, he did not have such a large amount of money to pay Red Chillies.

Tarde later explained his situation to the production house and told them that, since it is a regional film, they had a limited budget. When the makers fell short of funds, the matter reached SRK. Tarde further shared, “He asked his technical team about the matter. They told him it was a film by the makers of Mulshi Pattern. Since Mulshi Pattern was later remade as Antim by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh was aware of our work. He then enquired about Deool Band 2. His team told him it was a well-made emotional film and that the makers wanted the DCP but couldn’t afford the cost. The DCP was ready, but it hadn’t been handed over because the dues were pending.”

SRK Even Waived The Bill

"Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It’s a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it’s a good film, give them the DCP.’ They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film. Today, the film is heading towards the Rs 100-crore club and everyone is appreciating it. But what Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. He helped us without any guarantee of success. I will forever be grateful to him," Tarde added.

About The Film

The film is a sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band. It revolves around sensitive subjects of faith and farmer's suicide.