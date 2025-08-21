Shah Rukh Khan, sporting an arm cast, wittily supported his son, Aryan Khan, at the preview launch of Aryan's directorial debut, “Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made a stunning entry on Wednesday at the preview video launch of the Ba***ds of Bollywood', the directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan.

The actor looked dapper in a dark ensemble, instantly bringing out his witty style to the event.

"I would like to acknowledge that none of us would be here right now, the show wouldn't have been made, and all of this would not have been possible without the unwavering faith, support, and strength from me," the actor hilariously quipped.

Shah Rukh also made sure to add a special touch to his look, with the "Ba***ds" initials on his arm cast. The actor has been recovering from an arm injury, which he reportedly sustained during the shooting of 'King.'

During the event, the actor opened up about his National Award win, stating that it would take 1-2 months for recovery. "My one hand is enough for picking the National Award," Shah Rukh said in his signature style.

<br>Aryan Khan attended the event with his mother, producer Gauri Khan.<br>The first look of the Netflix series was recently unveiled, giving a peek into the dynamics around the film industry. Aryan Khan also makes an appearance in the video, saying, "Bollywood - jisse aapne salon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wahi karunga, bohot saara pyaar...aur thoda sa vaar. (You have loved Bollywood and also attacked it. I will do the same, give it a lot of love and a little roast)."<br>Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The first preview video of the show has been released, promising a chaotic ride from the "world of dreams."<br>It will be released on Netflix on September 18, 2025.