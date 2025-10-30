During a pre-birthday #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan described Salman Khan in one word as 'Best Bhai. Love him.' The reply went viral, delighting fans who admire the decades-long bond between the two Bollywood superstars, dating back to 'Karan Arjun'.

As his birthday approaches, Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a special treat by holding a fun Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X (formerly Twitter). Using the hashtag #AskSRK, the actor spent time interacting with fans and answered several light-hearted and interesting questions. During the session, one fan asked the superstar to describe Salman Khan in one word. In his signature charming style, Shah Rukh replied, "Best Bhai. Love him." The sweet response went viral in no time and melted the hearts of fans who have always admired the bond between the two stars. Best Bhai. Love him https://t.co/1qOcUeJBOJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

A Storied Bollywood Friendship

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share one of the most loved friendships in Bollywood. Their connection goes way back to their 1995 film 'Karan Arjun,' where they played brothers on screen, a pairing that became an instant classic. The duo has since appeared together in several memorable films, including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam,' and shared cameos in each other's projects over the years.

Salman, in fact, recently made a cameo in Aryan Khan's Netflix debut as a creator, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Recently, fans were also thrilled to see Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan together on one stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. The three legends spoke about their decades-long journeys in cinema, their friendship, and the dream of one day working together in a single film.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'King,' directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier worked with him on Pathaan. (ANI)