Selena Gomez's surprise visit to Karol G's LA concert wins hearts of fans

Selena Gomez supported Karol G by making a sweet and unexpected appearance at her Los Angeles concert. She was spotted singing along to her songs in the videos gone viral on the Internet. Selena Gomez's this sweet gesture won the hearts of fans who are manifesting a Karol G and Selena Gomez musical song collab now.

Celebrated singer and actress Selena Gomez has a lot on her plate at the moment with her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building releasing a new episode every week, her upcoming song releasing this Friday, her cooking series Selena + Chef season 2 also being filmed, as she works on her much-awaited music album. Regardless, the pop star has been taking time out for her friends and family as she steps out for lunch and dinner with them and attends Taylor Swift's successful Eras Tour. The singer showed up at her best friend's tour stops not once but twice. They weren't the only concerts Gomez attended to support a friend. The actress attended Karol G's concert in Los Angeles and posted pictures from the show on her Instagram. Here's what she had to say.

The 31-year-old was spotted at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California on August 18 as she enjoyed seeing her friend Karol G perform on stage for her first night in Los Angeles. As per the videos of Gomez that went viral on the Internet, the Come and Get It hitmaker jumped up and down and expressed her love and excitement for her Colombian friend. She also got spotted singing along to Karol G's hit 2022 song MAMIII which features Becky G.

"Sister from another mister @karolg," Gomez captioned two pictures from them backstage. In the first photo, the two singers link their hands as they talk. The second image shows them hugging it out.

Netizens were happy to see Gomez enjoying herself in the audience. The appearance further confirmed the duo's friendship. Karol G previously attended Gomez's lavish birthday party in Los Angeles and posed for several pictures together.

Meanwhile, Selena recently teased her upcoming track titled Single Soon, which will release on August 25, 2023. "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while. But, I am not quite done with SG3 and wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she captioned the announcement and shared the cover of the single. The Baila Conmigo singer shared behind-the-scenes from the music video's shoot.

