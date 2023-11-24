Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of another sexual assault following lawsuit with former girlfriend

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a second lawsuit, alleging sexual assault and emotional distress. The legal action follows a recent settlement with his ex-girlfriend.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing new legal troubles as another lawsuit was recently filed against him in a New York court. This is the second lawsuit within a week under New York state's Adult Survivors Act, allowing complaints even if the usual time limit has passed.

    The lawsuit claims that in January 1991, Combs intentionally drugged and sexually assaulted Joi Dickerson-Neal, who was a student at Syracuse University visiting New York City at the time. Shockingly, Combs is also accused of recording the alleged crime and sharing the footage within the music industry.

    According to the legal complaint, the sexual assault, combined with Combs' public exposure of the incident, caused significant emotional distress to Joie Dickerson-Neal. She has been struggling with feelings of humiliation, embarrassment, violation, and a constant fear of who might have witnessed the disturbing event.

    Dickerson-Neal is asking for compensation to make up for the emotional pain she went through. The lawsuit doesn't specify the exact amount, but it includes damages for how she felt mentally, emotionally, and physically, as well as harm to her reputation.

    Someone speaking for Combs said that Dickerson-Neal's story "made up and not credible." In an email they also said that, "“This is purely a money grab and nothing more.” 

    This legal action comes shortly after Combs settled another lawsuit with his former girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, who accused him of physical abuse, sexual slavery, and rape. It's important to note that Combs has strongly denied all these allegations.

    At 54 years old, Sean "Diddy" Combs, known for founding Bad Boy Records and making major contributions to hip-hop as a producer and executive, is facing serious legal challenges, impacting both his reputation and career.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
