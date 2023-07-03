Satyaprem Ki Katha to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Top 5 weekend collections

Freshly reigning in love, rave reviews and success from critics, audiences and fans, Kartik Aaryan has reinstated himself in the hearts of netizens and cinema lovers who got happier and more excited to see his impactful performance on screens in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Here are his top five weekend collections and highest-grosser films in Bollywood.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has become Kartik Aaryan's second-highest opening weekend, rewarding him with unprecedented success and accolades for his performance. Kartik Aaryan has established himself in the Bollywood industry as a prominent actor ever since the release of his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Through the release of his blockbuster movies like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has created a permanent fixture and reputation for himself in the romance and comedy genres. Even though Satya Prem Ki Katha has received mixed reviews, it is his second highest-grossing movie, earning Rs 38.50 crores in India alone. He has an unbreakable power at the box office.

Here are five of his highest first-weekend openings.

ALSO READ: Good news for Mohanlal fans! Superstar teams up with Ekta Kapoor for PAN India film 'Vrushabha'

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

This sequel film earned Rs 56 crores. Kartik Aaryan starred in the much-awaited sequel to the horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is the actor's highest-grossing film, making it a blockbuster hit.

2. Satyaprem Ki Katha:

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film earned Rs 38.50 crores. This romance film has caused Kartik to garner a lot of rave reviews and love for his role as Sattu. His acting chops in the movie are said to be his best of all time.

3. Pati, Patni Aur Woh:

The movie earned Rs 36 crores. Pati, Patni Aur Woh was an official remake of the 1978 movie. This Hindi remake movie was an instant success upon its release. The film also received decent reviews.

4. Luka Chuppi:

This rom-com film earned Rs 32.13 crores. Audiences loved this unique rom-com. The multi-layered acting and brilliant chops by Kartik Aaryan proved he is great in the romance genre.

5. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety:

This family entertainer and dramedy film earned Rs 26 crores at the box office. This is the film that helped cement Kartik Aaryan's name in the industry. He garnered a lot of love and appreciation for this film. This just goes to show Kartik Aaryan's success at the box office and how he has the power to bring the masses to the theatre.

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro's grandson passes away at 19