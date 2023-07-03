Robert De Niro's grandson passes away at 19

Leandro De Niro, grandfather of actor Robert De Niro, was just 19 years old when he passed away. In 1976, the actor took Leandro's mother as his own. His reason of death is still unknown.

Leandro, the 19-year-old grandson of Robert De Niro is dead. Leandro, whom De Niro adopted in 1976, was De Niro's grandson through Drena. Drena wrote a moving homage to her deceased son on Monday, July 3rd, on her Instagram account. Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro's adopted daughter, paid tribute to Leandro earlier today on Instagram. The 51-year-old woman posted a photo of her deceased son and called him a "sweet angel." She did not, however, reveal the cause of her son's passing.In the caption, Drena wrote, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez thanks 'Calm Down' singer Rema for collaboration, latter says “Love you too Queen"

"You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. "I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama." she added.

Leandro was dearly loved and valued by his mother Drena, who expressed her wish that love would be sufficient to save him in a letter. Fans, followers, and internet users sent their sympathies to the actress after Drena revealed the tragic news. I can't believe Leo isn't with us anymore, a friend said, so please don't tell me it's true—tell me you're joking instead. It's awful news to take in. I love you, Drena, and my heart is with you, Carlos, and your family. Lana Parrilla added, "Drena, I’m so deeply sorry. Sending you an enormous amount of love, prayers and strength. May God be with you and all who love your darling boy."

In prior posts, Drena De Niro expressed happiness over spending Mother's Day with Leandro in the previous month. The cause of Leandro's passing has not been disclosed by the family. On Monday morning, the man's father, Carlos Mare, remained silent despite posting a picture of a black square on Instagram without any commentary.

ALSO READ: Blockbuster duo Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas unites again 'to create visual spectacle'