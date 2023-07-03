Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Robert De Niro's grandson passes away at 19

    Leandro De Niro, grandfather of actor Robert De Niro, was just 19 years old when he passed away. In 1976, the actor took Leandro's mother as his own. His reason of death is still unknown.

    Robert De Niros grandson passes away at 19 ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    Leandro, the 19-year-old grandson of Robert De Niro is dead. Leandro, whom De Niro adopted in 1976, was De Niro's grandson through Drena. Drena wrote a moving homage to her deceased son on Monday, July 3rd, on her Instagram account. Drena De Niro, Robert De Niro's adopted daughter, paid tribute to Leandro earlier today on Instagram. The 51-year-old woman posted a photo of her deceased son and called him a "sweet angel." She did not, however, reveal the cause of her son's passing.In the caption, Drena wrote, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez thanks 'Calm Down' singer Rema for collaboration, latter says “Love you too Queen"

    "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. "I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama." she added. 

    Leandro was dearly loved and valued by his mother Drena, who expressed her wish that love would be sufficient to save him in a letter. Fans, followers, and internet users sent their sympathies to the actress after Drena revealed the tragic news. I can't believe Leo isn't with us anymore, a friend said, so please don't tell me it's true—tell me you're joking instead. It's awful news to take in. I love you, Drena, and my heart is with you, Carlos, and your family.  Lana Parrilla added, "Drena, I’m so deeply sorry. Sending you an enormous amount of love, prayers and strength. May God be with you and all who love your darling boy."

    In prior posts, Drena De Niro expressed happiness over spending Mother's Day with Leandro in the previous month. The cause of Leandro's passing has not been disclosed by the family. On Monday morning, the man's father, Carlos Mare, remained silent despite posting a picture of a black square on Instagram without any commentary.

     

    ALSO READ: Blockbuster duo Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas unites again 'to create visual spectacle'

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Uorfi Javed hails Puneet Superstar for kind behaviour towards underprivileged, says 'aadmi bahot badiya hai' ADC

    Uorfi Javed hails Puneet Superstar for kind behaviour towards underprivileged, says 'aadmi bahot badiya hai'

    Good news for Mohanlal fans! Superstar teams up with Ekta Kapoor PAN India film 'Vrushabha' anr

    Good news for Mohanlal fans! Superstar teams up with Ekta Kapoor for PAN India film 'Vrushabha'

    Kartik Aaryan shines in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with a career-best performance ATG

    Kartik Aaryan shines in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with career-best performance

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar looks radiant in 'Lord Shiva' avataar in poster, check it out ADC

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar looks radiant in 'Lord Shiva' avataar in poster, check it out

    Why Dhanush went bald? Actor spotted at Tirupati temple with sons Yatra and Linga MSW

    Why did Dhanush go bald? Actor spotted at Tirupati temple with sons Yatra and Linga

    Recent Stories

    Political parties will now be able to file financial accounts online

    Political parties will now be able to file financial accounts online

    Amla Juice to Carrot Juice: 5 juices that promote hair growth ATG

    Amla Juice to Carrot Juice: 5 juices that promote hair growth

    lifestyle Top 5 adventure games of 2023 osf

    Top 5 adventure games of 2023

    Immunity to Digestion: 5 incredible benefits of eating jamuns eai vma

    Immunity to Digestion: 5 incredible benefits of eating Jamuns

    Here are 10 creative yet affordable interior decoration ideas for you ADC EIA

    Here are 10 creative yet affordable interior decoration ideas for you

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon