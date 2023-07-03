Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Mohanlal fans! Superstar teams up with Ekta Kapoor for PAN India film 'Vrushabha'

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    In exciting news for Mohanlal fans, the superstar has teamed up with Bollywood's one of the most successful producers Ekta Kapoor for his next venture, a Pan-Indian film 'Vrushabha'. Bollywood director-producer Ekta Kapoor posted a photo of herself and the actor on social media to increase interest in this long-awaited movie. Interestingly, the frame also shows Jeetandra, the legendary actor and Ekta's father.

    Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Posing with the legend and the genius! JAI MATA DI! I am incredibly excited to work with the actor par excellence, Mohanlal, in VRUSHABHA—a Pan-India bilingual Telugu-Malayalam film. Packed with intense emotions and spectacular visual effects, this epic action entertainer transcends generations. Anticipated to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, is set to commence filming later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mohanlal fans are over the moon about the possibility of their favourite actor's pan-Indian release after the online sharing of this photo. Fans are eagerly awaiting the results of this cooperation between Mohanlal and Ekta Kapoor, which is anticipated to be a turning point in both of their careers.

    Malaikottai Valiban, the eagerly anticipated film starring Lijo Jose Pellissery, is currently in the process of wrapping up production with Mohanlal. On the television front, he recently brought Bigg Boss Malayalam 5's fifth season to a successful conclusion. The superstar is getting ready to start the epic film journey of "Vrushabha" in between these engagements.

