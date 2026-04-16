Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have been cast in a new spy comedy, 'Udta Teer', slated for a September 11 release. The pair will also feature in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', which has a new release date of May 15, 2026.

Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana collaborate for 'Udta Teer'

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have come on board for a spy comedy 'Udta Teer'. The film is expected to be released on September 11. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, 'Udta Teer' is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

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Duo to also star in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Sara and Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh are also a part of the film, which is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra. The upcoming film, titled 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,' which was initially slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, around Holi, has now received a new release date. The makers have pushed the date forward, and the film is now set to release on May 15, 2026.

About the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' franchise

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. (ANI)