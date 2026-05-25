Anupam Kher reflects on completing 42 years in cinema, coinciding with the anniversary of his debut film 'Saaransh'. He calls the film the most defining chapter of his life and expresses gratitude for his journey filled with ups and downs.

Actor Anupam Kher is reflecting on his 42 years in the world of cinema and entertainment, sharing how the four-decade-long journey was filled with a fair share of failures and victories. Kher shared a video of himself where he also spoke about his debut 'Saaransh' - the film which also completed 42 years of its release.

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'A Defining and Iconic Chapter'

"42 YEARS OF SAARANSH! Today, I complete 42 years in the world of cinema and entertainment. Exactly 42 years ago, on 25th May 1984, my first film "Saaransh", was released. What a journey it has been. Full of struggles, victories, failures, learning, laughter, tears, friendships, and unforgettable memories. But through all the ups and downs, "Saaransh" remains the most defining and iconic chapter of my life," Anupam Kher wrote.

Expressing Gratitude

Expressing gratitude on receiving several opportunities from directors, producers, and a lot of love from the audience, the actor added, "I will forever remain grateful to the Universe, to all the directors, producers, writers, technicians, co-actors, and audiences who believed in me and gave me love through all these years. A very special and heartfelt THANK YOU to Rajshri Productions for backing a newcomer like me, and above all to Mahesh Bhatt Saab for having the courage and conviction to cast me in a role that changed my life forever."

Anupam Kher concluded by crediting Saaransh for his achievements. "Whatever I am today is because of 'Saaransh'. From a small-town boy from Shimla to a man who got to live his dream for 42 years... I can only say GOD IS KIND! Har Har Mahadev!" he wrote.

Many took to the comment section and celebrated his contribution to cinema. Actor Kajol also cheered for Kher in the comments.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Anupam Kher's play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' recently opened in theatres across Delhi and Mumbai. The production stars Kher alongside acclaimed actress Swaroop Sampat and has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. The musical features compositions by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut. (ANI)