Sankranthiki Vasthunam X review: Venkatesh Daggubati's film is a perfect Sankranti treat; says fans

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, released today during the Sankranti festival. The family entertainer, filled with comedy, action, and emotions, is receiving positive reviews for its humor, performances, and festive appeal

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam has hit theaters today, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has been receiving positive feedback from audiences.

An X user described the movie as an entertaining family delight, noting that the first half was hilarious with an extended comedic sequence. They also mentioned that Ravipudi's signature style truly emerged in the second half, appreciating how the director consistently delivers in his trademark genre.

Another viewer called the film a "festival blockbuster," commending Venkatesh's exceptional comic timing and chemistry with co-star Aishwarya Rajesh. They also highlighted the impressive combination of mass appeal, action, and emotional depth.

One post on X remarked that the first half was a complete family entertainer and a blockbuster. It praised Venkatesh’s portrayal of YD Raju, describing the role as perfectly suited to him. The user also applauded the comedic scenes involving YD Raju’s son, particularly mentioning the child actor’s standout performance.

Ahead of the release, Venkatesh had assured fans of an enjoyable cinematic experience. In a behind-the-scenes video shared earlier in the week, he expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating that the team had a great time during the shoot and hoped audiences would have even more fun watching the film on the big screen with their loved ones.

Produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Sankranthiki Vasthunam features VTV Ganesh and Naresh in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, and it is presented by Dil Raju. Expectations are high for the movie to make a significant mark at the box office.

This is the third collaboration between Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi, following the success of F2: Fun and Frustration (2019) and F3: Fun and Frustration (2022).

