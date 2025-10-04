Following Sunjay Kapoor's death, a dispute has arisen within his family over his property. Now, Sanjay's sister Mandira Kapoor has accused Priya Sachdev, revealing the reason for the breakdown of Sanjay and Karisma Kapoor's marriage.

Since the death of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor, there has been a dispute over his property. Amidst this, Sanjay's sister Mandira Kapoor Smith has spoken openly about Priya Sachdev in an interview. She also made several shocking claims and questioned Priya's upbringing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why was Sunjay Kapoor's father against his and Priya's marriage?

Sanjay Kapoor's sister Mandira said, 'My father was completely against Priya. He had clearly stated that Sanjay could never marry her. He also said that he didn't even want to see her face and that they couldn't have children. No one in the family supported this marriage. I only supported it because I loved my brother, but for me, Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) had children, she had a family, she should have had a chance to save her relationship. She should have been allowed to be with her husband. My sister and I did not attend that wedding. We were both very clear that we could not support it because Dad had clearly said not to get married and not to have children.'

Sunjay's sister Mandira makes serious allegations against Priya Sachdev

Mandira further blamed Priya for the breakdown of Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor's marriage. She said, 'I knew about Priya and Sanjay since they first met on a flight, and I didn't like it at all. At that time, everything was fine between Lolo and my brother. Kiaan was born, and my brother was very emotional about his children. I think it's very wrong for a woman not to care about the feelings of another woman who has just given birth to a child. It can't be right to come and create a rift in any family; you can't break a relationship that is happy or trying to recover. Lolo did not deserve any of that pain.'

How did Karisma and Sanjay's divorce happen?

For your information, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor got married in 2003. After this, Karisma gave birth to their daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. However, their relationship turned sour after that. Karisma accused Sanjay of mistreating her during their honeymoon and having several affairs. The couple then divorced in 2016. After separating from Karisma, Sanjay Kapoor married Priya Sachdev. They have a son from this marriage.