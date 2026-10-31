Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for *Kaante* and *Zinda*, has died following a reported fall at home. As Bollywood mourns, here's a look at his estimated net worth, Mumbai home, family and enduring cinematic legacy

Sanjay Gupta built a decades-long career in Hindi cinema as a director, producer and screenwriter. Known for his stylish crime dramas and action thrillers, he carved out a distinct identity in Bollywood with films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Zinda and Kaabil.

While several online sources publish estimates of Gupta's net worth, there is no reliably verified public figure for his total wealth. His earnings would have come from multiple sources, including directing fees, production ventures, screenplay writing and other film-related projects.

Gupta also co-founded White Feather Films with actor Sanjay Dutt, a production banner associated with several of his films. His work as a filmmaker and producer over three decades helped establish his place in the Hindi film industry.

Sanjay Gupta House: Inside His Mumbai Bungalow

Gupta was known to have a spacious bungalow in Mumbai, reflecting his love for art, design and cinema. In a 2012 interview with The Times of India, the filmmaker described how he personally selected objects for his home, often bringing back pieces from his travels.

The multi-level property reportedly featured a home theatre, an expansive living room, a landscaped balcony, a private terrace and a collection of paintings and sculptures. The home also reflected his passion for films, with movie memorabilia and a dedicated screening space.

Gupta and his family also spent time at their farmhouse in Khandala. In 2021, he spoke about building a treehouse there for his children, creating a private space for them to read and play.

Sanjay Gupta Family: Wife Anu Lekhi And Children

Sanjay Gupta is survived by his wife, Anu Lekhi, and their children, son Shivaansh and daughter Dalai, according to published biographical accounts.

The filmmaker often spoke about the importance of spending time with his family despite his demanding career. In interviews, he shared glimpses of family life, including holidays, time at their Khandala farmhouse and activities with his children.

His wife Anu was also involved in creating a comfortable home for the family. Gupta once described how she helped design their son's bedroom, reflecting the family's personal approach to their living spaces.

A Filmmaker Who Left His Mark On Bollywood

Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. He went on to direct films including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Jazbaa (2015), Kaabil (2017) and Mumbai Saga (2021).

His films were known for stylised action, gritty urban settings and stories rooted in crime and the Mumbai underworld. His collaborations with Sanjay Dutt became a defining part of his career.

With his passing, Hindi cinema loses a filmmaker whose distinctive visual style and genre-driven storytelling helped shape a particular era of Bollywood action thrillers.