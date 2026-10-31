At his Delhi concert, Diljit Dosanjh lashed out at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for mocking his film Satluj, stating: "Don't teach Punjabis how to fight battles." The actor-singer's remarks came in response to CJP's earlier criticism and alleged public ridicule of his film.

"Don't teach Punjabis how to fight battles," Diljit Dosanjh declared. The singer and actor delivered a powerful message at his Delhi concert on Friday, October 30, 2026. He lashed out at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) for allegedly mocking his film Satluj. This fiery confrontation unfolded on the opening night of Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It marked a key public stand by the artist. His statements directly responded to past CJP criticism. Members, including leader Abhijeet Dipke, had publicly questioned Dosanjh's stance on student protests. They also allegedly ridiculed his film.

A Fiery Night in Delhi: The Concert Unfolds

October 30, 2026. The atmosphere at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium crackled with electricity as Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Aura India Tour. Amidst the celebration, Dosanjh confronted his critics. He addressed the packed crowd directly. "The film you stood on stage and mocked — Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's film (Satluj). We fought for a very long time for that film," he stated. His voice boomed through the stadium. He issued a stern warning: "Don't teach Punjabis how to fight battles." This direct address showed his deep personal connection to the film. It signalled a broader cultural and political defiance against CJP's alleged mockery.

The Satluj Controversy and its Roots

Dosanjh stars in Satluj. The poignant biopic tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra courageously uncovered alleged illegal killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the turbulent late 1980s and early 1990s. The film faced challenges from its start. Censorship issues delayed its release. It had a brief, controversial run on a streaming platform earlier this year before authorities withdrew it. CJP allegedly targeted this struggle for the film's public reception. They mocked its sensitive subject matter. This ignited Dosanjh's frustration, prompting his strong concert response.

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The "Artist" Remark: Fuelling CJP's Criticism

CJP's public criticism of Diljit Dosanjh did not begin with Satluj. It started months earlier. His widely publicized "I'm just an artist" remark caused it. Dosanjh made the comment answering questions about his stance on student protests. Specifically, he referred to the controversial NEET exam paper leak. The response drew ire from certain political factions and the public. They felt he was being evasive. This seemed particularly true given his involvement in projects like Satluj that tackle sensitive political and human rights themes. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke said this perceived inconsistency fueled their commentary. It then led to their alleged mockery of Satluj. They interpreted his "artist" remark as a retreat from social responsibility. That, they believed, justified their critiques of his politically charged films.