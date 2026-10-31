Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana has impressed international critics with its breathtaking visuals and grand scale, but its lengthy runtime, crowded narrative and uneven execution have drawn criticism ahead of its November 5 release

The first international reviews of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana are out following its world premiere in Los Angeles, offering an early glimpse into how the ambitious Indian epic is being received overseas.

Several reviewers have praised the film’s production design, costumes and visual spectacle. Avi Offer of NYC Movie Guru described it as a visually dazzling action adventure, highlighting its impressive sets and costume design.

Screen Rant’s Brandon Zachary gave the film 7/10, calling it a significant technical achievement. IndieWire awarded it a ‘B’, acknowledging director Nitesh Tiwari’s success in bringing the epic to the screen with considerable production value.

While the reviews have been mixed overall, the film’s scale and visual ambition have emerged as its strongest points.

Lengthy runtime and crowded storytelling draw criticism

Despite the visual praise, Ramayana has faced criticism for its lengthy runtime and packed narrative. The English-language version reportedly runs nearly 30 minutes shorter than the Indian cut, yet its approximately 150-minute duration has still raised concerns among reviewers.

NYC Movie Guru’s Avi Offer offered one of the harshest assessments, describing the film as bloated, exhausting and emotionally hollow. Offer also criticised the acting and suggested that the film would compare unfavourably with the animated feature Sita Sings the Blues in a double feature.

Next Best Picture’s Giovanni Lago gave the film 5/10, suggesting that its sprawling story might have benefited from a television adaptation with more room to develop its characters and narrative.

The criticism points to a central challenge for the makers: balancing the scale of the Ramayana with a compelling and emotionally engaging story.

IGN review raises concerns over CGI and action ahead of release

Among the early reviews, IGN’s Siddharth Adlakha was particularly critical, awarding the film 4/10. His assessment highlighted concerns over the action sequences, computer-generated imagery and lip-syncing.

The criticism comes ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The first instalment stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The second instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with Sony Pictures handling international distribution and Dharma Productions distributing it in the Hindi-speaking market. A worldwide IMAX release is also planned.

With Indian critics yet to review the film, its reception at home remains to be seen. For now, international reactions suggest that Ramayana delivers on spectacle but faces questions about storytelling and execution.