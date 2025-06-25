Image Credit : Getty

After Team India’s first defeat against England at Headingley in Leeds, there has been a growing chorus for Jasprit Bumrah to play the remaining four matches of the ongoing series.

After a five-wicket haul in the first innings, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar urged the pace spearhead to play all five Tests. However, Gautam Gambhir, at the press conference after the match, highlighted workload concerns for Jasprit Bumrah, while clarifying that the pace spearhead will play only two more Tests after Headingley.

On that note, here are five seasons Jasprit Bumrah should feature in the remaining four Tests of the England series.