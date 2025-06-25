- Home
Following India’s loss at Headingley, calls for Jasprit Bumrah’s return have grown. His experience and leadership could be vital during this transitional phase, especially with no ideal replacement and the new World Test Championship cycle underway.
Why Bumrah should play entire England Test series?
After Team India’s first defeat against England at Headingley in Leeds, there has been a growing chorus for Jasprit Bumrah to play the remaining four matches of the ongoing series.
After a five-wicket haul in the first innings, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar urged the pace spearhead to play all five Tests. However, Gautam Gambhir, at the press conference after the match, highlighted workload concerns for Jasprit Bumrah, while clarifying that the pace spearhead will play only two more Tests after Headingley.
On that note, here are five seasons Jasprit Bumrah should feature in the remaining four Tests of the England series.
1. Enough break between every Test
The ongoing Test series between England and India has a gap between every match. With the Headingley Test concluding on June 24, the second Test is scheduled for July 2 at Edgbaston, giving players an 8-day break. Similar intervals exist before the 3rd and 4th Test at Lord’s and Old Trafford, respectively, while there is only a 4-day break before the 5th and final Test at Kennington Oval.
Given enough break between every Test in the ongoing Test series will give Jasprit Bumrah ample time to recover and maintain peak fitness without getting overburdened by workload concerns. The England schedule is more favourable compared to the intense turnaround during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India played three matches and one practice match against Prime Minister’s XI across four venues in one month. The gap between Boxing Day and the Sydney Test was just four days, offering significantly less time to recover.
2. India is undergoing a transition phase
After the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Team India is going through a transition phase, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant expected to shoulder more responsibilities as leaders of the new generation. As India enters the new era in Test cricket, the bowlers have a huge role to play, given that the batting line-up may take time to settle.
In such a period of rebuilding, having an experienced campaigner like Jasprit Bumrah, currently the World No.1 Test bowler, is crucial for Team India for much-needed stability and leadership, especially in overseas conditions like England. His presence on the field will not only boost the confidence and morale of young players but also anchor the bowling unit with accuracy and pace and deliver breakthroughs.
3. India lacks bowling stability
The lack of stability in the bowling line-up was exposed during the Headingley Test, where India failed to maintain pressure despite breakthroughs. Mohammed Siraj is yet to find his rhythm, while Prasidh Krishna is relatively inexperienced in English conditions, which can be evidenced by his performance in both innings. Thus, the team needs a spearhead who can lead the attack and control the sessions.
Having Jasprit Bumrah in the team for the remaining four Tests will provide much-needed stability, control, and leadership in the bowling attack. His ability to bowl long spells and break crucial partnerships makes him an indispensable bowler, especially in overseas conditions like England, where seam bowling can dictate the flow of the match.
4. No better replacement available
In the current squad, India lacks a like-for-like replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. While Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bring promise, unfortunately, they do not offer the same accuracy, control, or experience. Moreover, Bumrah has a good record in Tests in England, having picked 42 wickets, including 3 fifers, at an average of 26.47 and an economy rate of 2.77 in 19 innings.
The squad has a left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh, but he has yet to make his Test debut and remains untested in overseas conditions. Therefore, Jasprit Bumrah’s presence will not only strengthen the bowling attack but also allow England batters to take fewer risks, which will benefit other bowlers in the team.
5. Beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle
The ongoing England Test series has marked the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle for India, making every match crucial in the context to qualify for the final in 2027. After missing out on the chance of qualifying for the third consecutive final of the recently concluded WTC, Team India will be eager to build momentum, following the Headingley Test defeat.
Having Jasprit Bumrah playing all four Tests of the remaining England series gives India the best chance to secure overseas wins and avoid early setbacks in the WTC standings. With India aiming to make a comeback after the first Test defeat in Leeds, Bumrah leading the attack could lay the foundation for India’s third successive appearance in the WTC final..