    Sandeep Vanga Reddy reveals plans for sequel with 'Animal Park' keeping in mind a trilogy; Here's what he said

    Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, after the blockbuster success of 'Animal,' unveils plans for a sequel, 'Animal Park.' In an exclusive interview, he shares insights into the trilogy, explaining the post-credit scene and the deliberate narrative choices

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    After the tremendous success of his action-thriller "Animal," director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to captivate audiences once again with the much-anticipated sequel, "Animal Park." The filmmaker recently shared insights into the development of the Animal trilogy and unveiled details about when he will commence work on the sequel.

    "Animal" has not only garnered immense love from audiences but has also proven its longevity at the box office, a testament to its gripping narrative and powerful performances. The teaser for "Animal Park" has piqued the curiosity of cinephiles, and in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga delved into the intricacies of the upcoming sequel and the potential for a third installment.

    During the conversation, Vanga expressed that he always had the idea of creating a second part for "Animal." As the first film concluded with a vulnerable portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor's character, Vanga decided to provide a glimpse of "Animal Park." He explained the reasoning behind the post-credit butcher scene, stating, "There was a feeling for me, and Ranbir strongly felt like the idea was great, but we should use this scene now."

    The decision to include the scene after the credits stemmed from a desire to let the audience linger in the emotions evoked by Ranbir's character, Vijay. Vanga acknowledged some initial complaints about the abrupt shift but emphasized that the feeling would persist into the second part. He hinted at a deliberate strategy, saying, "Because this feeling will continue for a while in part two. So, I thought okay when you see Volume 1, Volume 2, you’ll feel nice."

    Addressing the question of why the movie begins with Ranbir's character as a 60-year-old, Vanga revealed his vision for a trilogy, stating, "Because keeping part 2 and part 3 in mind. I thought maybe parts 2-3 the old man is narrating."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui express remorse; Ayesha Khan remains unmoved

    Regarding the timeline for "Animal Park," Sandeep Reddy Vanga disclosed that his next project is titled "Spirit," featuring Prabhas as the lead, scheduled to commence filming in September 2024. Only after completing "Spirit" will Vanga dive into the world of "Animal Park," emphasizing his hands-on approach to writing. He stated, "Next is Spirit. After that, I’ll work (on Animal Park) because I don’t feel in the writer’s room. I write my own stuff."

    Explaining the choice of the title "Animal Park" for the sequel, Vanga likened the narrative to a warfare akin to Mahabharat between brothers and cousins, highlighting the presence of a multitude of characters.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 9:23 AM IST
