    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui express remorse; Ayesha Khan remains unmoved

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, Munawar Faruqui apologizes to Ayesha Khan for alleged two-timing. Ayesha remains unconvinced, emphasizing the impact on his ex-girlfriend. Munawar takes responsibility, expressing remorse. Housemates console him, highlighting the emotional dynamics within the show

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the atmosphere took an emotional turn as Munawar Faruqui confronted Ayesha Khan, who had recently entered the house with serious allegations against the stand-up comedian. Ayesha accused Munawar of two-timing and confronted him about their alleged history.

    In an unexpected late-night conversation around 4 am, Munawar Faruqui approached Ayesha Khan, expressing his desire to talk. Ayesha, visibly upset, urged him to speak his mind. The two engaged in a conversation where Ayesha reiterated her accusations of Munawar's alleged two-timing.

    During the conversation, Munawar Faruqui extended a heartfelt apology to Ayesha Khan. However, Ayesha remained unmoved, stating, "I can't accept your apology right now unless I see differences in your actions." She emphasized the impact of Munawar's actions on his ex-girlfriend's life, asking him to empathize with the hate she might be receiving due to her association with him.

    In response, Munawar acknowledged his mistakes and took responsibility for the consequences of his actions. He stated, "I am the person who should be getting hate. I have done things, and these are consequences." Munawar clarified that his apology was not an attempt to seek sympathy but rather an acknowledgment of his realizations.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Manara Chopra lock horns with Ankita Lokhande, calls her 'stupid'; Read more

    As Ayesha Khan left the scene, Munawar could be heard expressing remorse, saying, "Allah, please forgive me." The emotional aftermath continued in the garden area, where fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants consoled Munawar. Rinku Dhawan hugged him, emphasizing the importance of realizing and admitting one's mistakes. Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar also provided support, offering guidance during this challenging time.

