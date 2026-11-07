San Francisco City Hall hosted its historic first-ever Diwali celebration on November 4, 2026, bringing together officials and community leaders to honour Indian traditions and the community's vibrant contributions to the American city.

Historic Diwali Celebration at San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco City Hall hosted its first-ever Diwali celebration on November 4, 2026, bringing together Indian and American dignitaries, city officials and community leaders to mark the Festival of Lights and celebrate the Indian-American community's cultural contributions. The event was organised by Indiaspora and attended by India's Consul General in San Francisco, Satish Sivan, and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami was also present at the landmark celebration.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco shared details of the event in a social media post, describing it as a historic occasion that brought Diwali traditions to the heart of the city. "A historic Diwali celebration at San Francisco City Hall!" the post read. The celebration featured a ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolising the spirit of Diwali. Photographs shared alongside the post showed dignitaries at the podium with Indian and American flags, group portraits on City Hall's grand staircase and traditional dance performances before a large gathering. According to the consulate, the event highlighted the enduring cultural ties between India and the United States, as well as the vibrant contributions of the Indian-American community to San Francisco. The post further described the gathering as "A landmark occasion bringing the spirit and traditions of Diwali to the heart of the city."

🪔 A historic Diwali celebration at San Francisco City Hall! Consul General Mr. Satish Sivan joined San Francisco Mayor Mr. Daniel Lurie @DanielLurie, city officials and community leaders at the first Diwali celebration held at City Hall on November 4. The event was hosted by Indiaspora @IndiasporaForum, with its founder, Mr. M.R. Rangaswami @mrsandhill in attendance. The ceremonial lamp lighting marked the occasion, celebrating the Festival of Lights and highlighting the enduring cultural ties between India and the United States, as well as the vibrant contributions of the Indian American community to San Francisco. A landmark occasion bringing the spirit and traditions of Diwali to the heart of the city. @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS @sfgov @IndianDiplomacy @diaspora_india — India in San Francisco (@CGISFO) November 6, 2026

Diwali 2026 Schedule

The celebration in San Francisco comes ahead of the main Diwali festival day, which falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The date is determined by the Amavasya Tithi, or new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. This year's Diwali is taking place later than its usual October window, with the festival falling in November following an additional lunar month, known as Adhik Maas, earlier in the year. The five-day festival begins with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. (ANI)