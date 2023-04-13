Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about accomplishing action scenes in Citadel despite health condition, myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was thrilled to rejoin with "The Family Man" filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for the Indian chapter of "Citadel," a globe-trotting spy drama that is full of action and passion.



The 35-year-old actor co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the Citadel franchise's Indian original series, whose flagship program, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, debuts on Prime Video on April 28.

"I am privileged to work with Raj and DK again, they are (at) the top of their game, they gave me such an amazing character with Raji (in The Family Man 2').

With Citadel' we are pushing the boundaries even further, with action, with emotions, it is quite a package. It is like working with family, there is equal amount of fun and challenge, the actor told PTI in an interview.

Billed as a local original spy series, the project hails from Prime Video and AGBO, the production banner co-founded by Hollywood filmmaking duo Russo Brothers.



Samantha said even though her health posed a major challenge, she enjoyed doing action for Citadel. She is grateful to the team for being patient and understanding of her. The actor was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition, in October last year.



Physically, the show is very intense, there is a lot of action in Citadel' and we recently shot something and we are very happy and proud to show it to the world, I am really looking forward to that.



"Considering the challenges that I am facing health wise, I am glad I am able to do what I am doing in Citadel'. Everyone is being patient and kind and I am truly grateful for that, the Yashoda star said.



Asked whether she took special precautions to avoid injuries during the action sequences, Samantha said she has often been warned for not being too careful in such scenes. I am the worst at that, I just think, I just have to go and do and do my best'. I have been told by other actors that, It is not cool, you should be better prepared, you should protect yourself better'.



"But I am all very eager to dive into it, especially for a girl to do action and it is not really every day that you get a tag that, she is good at action'. So, now you want to do better and you want to push it, and you don't want that tag to go away. I think that is what is pushing me to my maximum capabilities.



The Indian Original Citadel series marks the streaming debut of Varun. Working with the Bhediya star, Samantha said, has turned out to be a great collaborative experience, as they both often push each other to perform their best.



He is an amazing co-star and a very good human being. I have worked well whenever there is a good camaraderie between myself and the co-star. So, it is an absolute pleasure with him and we say (to each other) the scene came out well' and he would say, I felt it too'. So, it is working out really well, she added.



Samantha revealed that she has seen the sneak peak of the American version of Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.



"I have seen a little bit of it, it is going to be great, she said. Reportedly, Samantha has been signed by producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for a feature movie opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, there's also buzz that she has been roped in for a mythological film with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar.



Without commenting on her future Hindi projects, Samantha said her focus is on Citadel and Telugu romantic-comedy Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.



I am focusing on my projects that I have, like Citadel', and Kushi', and my health, which is at the centre stage right now. As of now, I am looking to complete the projects that I have in hand, she said.



I look forward to the roles that I have been given, it doesn't matter to me which language it is in. What matters the most is what I have to offer to my best, she added.



Samantha further said the character should challenge her as an actor for her to give a nod to any film, the language, she added, doesn't matter to her.



It doesn't matter which language it is (film or show), what matters the most is the meat of the character, do I see myself, do I see a challenge in it, she added.



She is currently awaiting the release of her pan-India movie Shaakuntalam.



The Telugu film, based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, is billed as a whimsical tale that revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant, played by Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame.



Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is set to release in theatres on Friday. It is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

