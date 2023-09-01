Samantha Ruth Prabhu's scenic California vacation photos are unmissable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, currently enjoying a vacation in California, recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some stunning pictures, along with an inspiring note. Samantha is taking her Myositis treatment in California and making the most of it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the prominent and globally loved starlet of the South Indian film industry, is enjoying a much-deserving break from films after a highly challenging first half. The actress, who established herself as one of the most sought-after talents in the industry with some promising projects, will be next seen in the romantic drama Kushi. However, Samantha is not a part of the film's release celebrations, as she is enjoying a vacation in California, away from all the glitz and glamour.

The Shaakuntalam actress is currently in the USA, mainly for her Myositis treatment. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making the most of her visit and is enjoying a much-needed and well-deserved vacation in California amid nature. Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle and shared some beautiful pictures from her vacation diaries, in which the actress is having the time of her life.

Samantha captioned her post with an inspiring quote that reads: "I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better - Frida Kahlo." In the first picture, she is wearing a dark grey denim jacket with the quote "I am my own muse" printed on it. In other photos, the Citadel actress is having a great time in the pool and walking amid the woods.

The much-awaited Telugu romantic-comedy film Kushi was released in theatres today. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film directed by Shiva Nirvana.

