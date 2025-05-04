Image Credit : Instagram

In the same discussion, Samantha explored the concept of cycle syncing, a wellness approach that aligns lifestyle choices with the four phases of the menstrual cycle. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explained, “Cycle syncing is basically syncing your lifestyle, your workout, your food, your supplements, the activities you do – all of that based on the four different phases of a cycle”. She highlighted how adjusting diet and exercise according to hormonal fluctuations can help women manage energy levels, mood swings, and overall well-being. Samantha’s curiosity about cycle syncing reflects a growing awareness of holistic health practices among women.