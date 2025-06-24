J.K. Rowling approves the first two scripts of HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series, collaborating closely with the writers but not writing herself

Author JK Rowling, who penned the best-selling 'Harry Potter' books, said she has read some of the scripts for the upcoming adaptation and has given them her stamp of approval, reported People.

"I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!" Rowling, 59, said in an X post.

When a fan asked whether she is "doing the writing" for the series -- which is set to film this year and air in 2026, -- she clarified the nature of her involvement in a reply, reported People.

"No," Rowling wrote, "but I've worked closely with the extremely talented writers."

Since the author's involvement was announced, the series has faced continued backlash over her anti-transgender comments. In April, the head of HBO weighed in, stating that the network's choice to work with Rowling "is not new," reported People.

In 2024, JK Rowling, the renowned author of the beloved Harry Potter series, has lashed out at the double standards exhibited by colleagues who publicly criticized her views on transgender rights while privately seeking to maintain their friendship. The acclaimed writer shared her sentiments in an extract from the forthcoming book, 'The Women Who Wouldn't Wheesht,' published by The Times of London.

While the author did not divulge specific names, her disagreements with some individuals involved in the Harry Potter film franchise have been well-documented in recent years. Notably, her remarks reignited a public exchange with former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson following a significant UK review on gender identity services.

Several stars in the original Harry Potter franchise -- including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson -- have spoken out in support of transgender rights, making it clear they had different views from Rowling, as per the outlet.

HBO announced last month that the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley had been cast in the forthcoming series, with Dominic McLaughlin playing Harry, Arabella Stanton portraying Hermione and Alastair Stout starring as Ron. (All three actors are newcomers, per the streamer.)

Gardiner and Mylod said in a press release that they were "delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron" following an "extraordinary search" for the iconic roles, reported People.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen," the duo continued of McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout. "We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

An official release date for HBO's Harry Potter series has yet to be announced, reported People.