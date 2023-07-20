Samantha Ruth Prabhu introduces her pet cat with an adorable Instagram post; Know details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed a new pet cat to her family. She already has two dogs, Hash and Sasha. The Kushi actress took to her official handle on Instagram and gave her fans a sweet surprise by introducing them to her new pet cat with an adorable Instagram post which is unmissable.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has welcomed a new addition to her family after two dogs, Hash and Sasha. The actress introduced her new pet cat named Gelato. Gelato is a grey Persian kitty. She also shared a lovely photo with the cat, which can make you all feel aww. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up filming of Citadel India and her other projects before embarking on her year-long acting break to take some time off for her health as she has Myositis, an auto-immune condition. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects include Kushi and Citadel India which has made her fans excited to watch her phenomenal performances on the screens.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a photo with a pet cat to introduce to her fans. In the photo, the Yashoda actress is wearing a red night suit and cuddling her cute cat in the cosy monsoon morning. Her smile is clearly visible and radiant as she looks at her paw friend with admiration. The Oo Antava beauty captioned the photo, "Gelato morning to you."

For those unaware, the nuanced and prolific South Industry superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from acting, is making sure to gain power and strength during this healing journey. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle. Samantha gave her fans a sweet and unexpected surprise by dropping in pictures and videos from her recent visit to the Isha Foundation of renowned philanthropist and globally acclaimed spiritual guru Sadhguru in Coimbatore. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shook the industry when she announced taking a year-long acting break as she wanted to focus on getting better from the painful auto-immune Myositis condition which is a much-needed need of the moment for the Kushi star.

