Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreates 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets Koffee With Karan Season 7 on fire as she recreates 'Oo Antava' a popular song from Pushpa Magic with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreated 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    The charm of the superhit song 'Oo Antava' was revived by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, particularly for Koffee With Karan 7. This week, the actress will make her talk-show debut on Karan Johar's renowned programme. Joining her will be Akshay Kumar. The two actors can be seen dancing to the popular Pushpa song in a new video published by Disney+ Hotstar. The teaser already gave away the fact that this is going to be one hell of an episode.

    Akshay was dressed in a bright blue suit, while Samantha wore striking pink slacks that she accessorised with a seductive red top. The stunning Samantha could be seen in the video facing Akshay as the KWK set served as the backdrop. Then, with Akshay dancing alongside her, Samantha repeated the moves she had previously performed with Allu Arjun.

    Also Read: Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu said when Karan Johar asked about her marriage

    Samantha will be seen making fun of Karan Johar in the forthcoming episode and jokingly blaming him for "unhappy weddings."' "You're the reason why marriages don't work out. When life is KGF, you have depicted it as K3G, she informs Karan. The presenter seemed embarrassed by the remark.

    In a quick-fire round, Karan will ask Samantha who she would choose from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette celebration. Answering, "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh," the Family Man 2 actress." Both Karan and Akshay are taken aback by this. Karan asks Akshay how he would respond if Chris Rock made a joke about Twinkle Khanna in the meanwhile. Khiladi Kumar responds, "I'd cover his burial expenses." Sam and Karan were in tears after hearing his response.

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    This month's episode of Koffee With Karan began sooner. So far, the show has seen appearances from Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and others. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon are also featured in the season.
     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Recent Stories

    Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens - gps

    Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens

    Japan Singapore South Korea have most powerful passports where does India stand gcw

    Japan, Singapore, South Korea have most powerful passports; where does India stand?

    NTA fact-finding panel to deliver report on Kerala NEET frisking incident in 4 weeks - adt

    NTA fact-finding panel to deliver report on Kerala NEET frisking incident in 4 weeks

    Non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel in cheating case RBA

    Non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel in cheating case

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10 Here s all about it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon