Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreates 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch)

The charm of the superhit song 'Oo Antava' was revived by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, particularly for Koffee With Karan 7. This week, the actress will make her talk-show debut on Karan Johar's renowned programme. Joining her will be Akshay Kumar. The two actors can be seen dancing to the popular Pushpa song in a new video published by Disney+ Hotstar. The teaser already gave away the fact that this is going to be one hell of an episode.

Akshay was dressed in a bright blue suit, while Samantha wore striking pink slacks that she accessorised with a seductive red top. The stunning Samantha could be seen in the video facing Akshay as the KWK set served as the backdrop. Then, with Akshay dancing alongside her, Samantha repeated the moves she had previously performed with Allu Arjun.

Samantha will be seen making fun of Karan Johar in the forthcoming episode and jokingly blaming him for "unhappy weddings."' "You're the reason why marriages don't work out. When life is KGF, you have depicted it as K3G, she informs Karan. The presenter seemed embarrassed by the remark.

In a quick-fire round, Karan will ask Samantha who she would choose from Bollywood to dance to at a bachelorette celebration. Answering, "Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh," the Family Man 2 actress." Both Karan and Akshay are taken aback by this. Karan asks Akshay how he would respond if Chris Rock made a joke about Twinkle Khanna in the meanwhile. Khiladi Kumar responds, "I'd cover his burial expenses." Sam and Karan were in tears after hearing his response.

This month's episode of Koffee With Karan began sooner. So far, the show has seen appearances from Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and others. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon are also featured in the season.

