Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salman Khan to be part of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' but with a twist! Here's all you need to know

    Salman Khan is all set to be part of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' and his role will play an important role in the upcoming films.

    Salman Khan to be part of 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2' but with a twist! Here's all you need to know RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

    Salman Khan is all set to be part of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2', but with a twist. Both, Yash Raj films will have Salman Khan appear as Tiger at pivotal moments in the spy world. According to reports, Aditya Chopra does not want to dilute Salman's presence in the universe by having him appear regularly and rather bring him in for high-impact scenes. 

    Salman Khan's cameo in 'Pathaan 2', 'War 2'

    As per Bollywood Hungama's source, Salman Khan has appeared in four of the Spy Universe's five films to date. The YRF Team believes that Tiger, Salman's character name in the 'Tiger' franchise has had enough and should return to the universe at this critical point. Random cameos in feature films will reduce Tiger's power as a separate character. He has discussed Tiger's wider ambitions with Salman Khan, and they are both on the same page, according to a source.

    Also read: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra marries boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal, shares pictures

    About 'Pathaan 2' and 'War 2' 

    'Pathaan 2' and 'War 2' are rumored to be in development, Ayan Mukerji will direct 'War 2', and this time the film will be gigantic. Jr NTR has been cast as the villain, with Kiara Advani set to play the female lead. According to reports, filming is already underway. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will allegedly reprise his role as 'Pathaan' in 'Pathaan 2'. The actor is expected to begin filming for the sequel later this year.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 8:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..' RKK

    Sidhu Moosewala's father shares cryptic post to address family rumours, 'They are not to be believed..'

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for his concert, visits school and sings with students RKK

    WATCH: Ed Sheeran lands in Mumbai for concert, spends time and sings with school students

    Kathanar The Wild Sorcerer': Director Rojin Thomas feels privileged to have Anushka Shetty on board; Read on NIR

    'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer': Director Rojin Thomas feels privileged to have Anushka Shetty on board; Read on

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here RKK

    Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make her film debut with THIS film, details here

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son RBA

    The First Omen trailer: Bill Nighy's horror prequel uncovers 'scary' secret behind birth of Satan's son

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Padmaja Venugopal joined BJP on her own will, says Suresh Gopi

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years? RKK

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon