Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra marries boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal, shares pictures

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Meera Chopra married her boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal, after 3-years of dating.

The 40-year-old is now the wife of her businessman husband and their wedding took place in Jaipur between March 11-12, 2024.

Meera Chopra looked stunning in designer Sabyasachi's red lehenga while the groom Rakshit wore an ivory sherwani and looked dapper.

The couple's wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place at the Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort in Jaipur, according to the invitation card that went viral earlier.

The mehendi function was set to begin at 5 p.m. on March 11, followed by a sangeet and cocktail party for all of their friends and family at 7 p.m.

The Haldi ceremony began on March 12 at 10 a.m. Later, the Jaimala ceremony was slated for March 12 at 4:30 PM, followed by dinner and a reception beginning at 9 p.m.