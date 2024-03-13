Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra marries boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal, shares pictures

    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actress Meera Chopra married her boyfriend Rakshit Kejriwal, after 3-years of dating.

    article_image1

    The 40-year-old is now the wife of her businessman husband and their wedding took place in Jaipur between March 11-12, 2024.

    article_image2

    Meera Chopra looked stunning in designer Sabyasachi's red lehenga while the groom Rakshit wore an ivory sherwani and looked dapper. 

    article_image3

    The couple's wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place at the Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort in Jaipur, according to the invitation card that went viral earlier. 

    article_image4

    The mehendi function was set to begin at 5 p.m. on March 11, followed by a sangeet and cocktail party for all of their friends and family at 7 p.m.

    article_image5

    The Haldi ceremony began on March 12 at 10 a.m. Later, the Jaimala ceremony was slated for March 12 at 4:30 PM, followed by dinner and a reception beginning at 9 p.m.

