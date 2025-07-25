Centre has banned Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix and other similar apps for streaming vulgar content. The move signals stricter oversight of OTT platforms.

In a major crackdown, the Indian government has banned several OTT platforms including Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots, and Nuefliks for streaming obscene and sexually explicit content.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly took the action citing violations of content norms and growing complaints from citizens and civil society groups. The ban is expected to trigger a major shift in how OTT content is regulated, especially for platforms that operate outside mainstream scrutiny.

This move comes amid increasing calls for stronger content guidelines to protect viewers, particularly children, from online exposure to adult material.