Salman Khan opened up about his severe health struggles and personal reflections at 59 during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, revealing he's working despite multiple serious conditions

Salman Khan made a strong comeback as the first guest on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, airing this Saturday. The actor appeared visibly fitter than he has in recent months and spoke candidly about the health challenges he’s currently facing.

During the conversation, host Kapil Sharma brought up the topic of marriage, prompting Salman to reflect on his current stage in life. He remarked that marriage and divorce can be difficult both emotionally and financially, and starting life over at his age is not an easy prospect.

Khan then disclosed some surprising and serious details about his health. He revealed that despite dealing with fractured ribs, he continues to work. He also mentioned suffering from trigeminal neuralgia—a chronic pain condition affecting the facial nerves—as well as a brain aneurysm. In addition to these, he is coping with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), yet he remains committed to continuing his professional responsibilities.

The actor emphasized that despite all these physical ailments, he has no plans to slow down. He reflected that if such setbacks had occurred during his younger years, he might have been able to recover financially and emotionally. However, at this stage in life, rebuilding from scratch presents a much tougher challenge.

For context, a brain aneurysm occurs when a weakened spot in a blood vessel in the brain begins to bulge, potentially leading to a life-threatening rupture and internal bleeding. An AVM, on the other hand, is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins, which disrupts normal blood circulation and oxygen delivery, often occurring in the brain or spinal cord.

Salman had previously spoken about his struggle with trigeminal neuralgia in 2017 during a promotional event for Tubelight in Dubai. At that time, he described the condition as intensely painful and noted that it’s sometimes referred to as the “suicide disease” due to the severe mental and physical anguish it causes, often pushing sufferers into deep distress.

Despite facing multiple health crises, Khan’s resilience and determination to keep moving forward remain undiminished.