    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video

    Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a video of her powerful performance at an event when Kabir Bahia dropped an adorable comment on the post.

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon, a Bollywood actress, is reported to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. The actress spent her birthday in Greece with her putative beau. However, Kriti never confirmed the rumors and maintained her single status. However, it appears that the couple has declared their relationship public on Instagram, and their fans are in shock.

    Kriti Sanon's video

    Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on August 27, 2024, to share a video of her powerful performance at an event. The actress was spotted setting the stage on fire with her sizzling dancing routines during the UP T20 Season 2 Opening Ceremony, which took place at the Ekana Stadium in UP. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Kabir Bahia reacts to Kriti Sanon's video

    Kriti Sanon's admirers quickly swamped the comments area with replies. Despite this, observant netizens took note of Kabir's comment on Kriti's video. He said, "I am dead..." 

    Social media reaction

    Many social media users quickly responded to the businessman's comment, urging the couple to make their relationship public. A social media user inquired, "Are you getting married to Kriti?"

    About Kriti and Kabir

    Previously, Kriti and Kabir appeared to fuel their romance rumors by sharing photographs on their individual Instagram accounts featuring a special link. On July 31, 2024, Kriti shared photos with her sister from her trip to Mykonos, in which she wore a black-hued floral-printed shrug. On the same day, Kabir shared a selfie of himself with his buddies wearing a shrug that looked exactly like Kriti's. 

