    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film

    'Singham Again' will have cameos from Akshay Kumar from 'Sooryavanshi', and Ranveer Singh from 'Simbaa'. 

    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar who will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' will reprise his role as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi in the filmmaker's upcoming much-anticipated sequel, 'Singham Again'. To keep the excitement alive in fans, he took to his social media to share the first look from the film

    Akshay Kumar's look

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Sharing the look he wrote, "Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’ Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready?"

    Deepika Padukone's look

    Deepika Padukone was previously introduced to Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Shakti Shetty. Deepika's first look in a police uniform was released by the film's producers and Deepika herself.

    'Singham Again'

    'Singham Again' is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is currently under production and will be released sometime in August 2024. The film will have cameos from Akshay Kumar from 'Sooryavanshi', and Ranveer Singh from 'Simbaa'. Both films are part of the directors' cop universe. 

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 7:05 PM IST
